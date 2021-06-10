Biotech Aps Wg Sells 116,700 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $2,472,460.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23.

YMAB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 339,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

