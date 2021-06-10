Biotech Aps Wg Sells 116,700 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $2,472,460.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23.
YMAB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 339,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
