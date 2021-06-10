Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $541,623.96 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $541,623.96 and approximately $104,980.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,564,867 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

