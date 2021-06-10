BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 64.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 69.4% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $951,882.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,777.11 or 0.99996410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.