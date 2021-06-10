Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0197 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $724,036.61 and approximately $411.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,461.20 or 1.00098002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00376026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00458050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.79 or 0.00883420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,762,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.