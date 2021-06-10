bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.2% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $1.20 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

