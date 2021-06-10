Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Hits $7.99 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $474.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002280 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

