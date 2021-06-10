Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $605.63 or 0.01644334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.36 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,831.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00449096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00056023 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,760,294 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

