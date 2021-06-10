Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $190,977.88 and $35,052.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

