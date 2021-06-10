Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63.60 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00008366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $573.79 million and approximately $63.60 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00054369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044603 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

