Bitcoin Private Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.39 million and $535.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00375478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00190201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00234648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

