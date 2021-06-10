BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.67 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001816 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $21,909.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,639,799 coins and its circulating supply is 4,428,345 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

