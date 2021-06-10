Bitcoinus Reaches One Day Volume of $22,477.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,479.07 and approximately $22,477.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.14 or 1.00101758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00035013 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00071428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.