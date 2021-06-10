BitcoinZ Trading 44.8% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $4,269.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00370895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00196764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00239768 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 803.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

