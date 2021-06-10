Bithao Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Bithao has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $2.80 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.