Bithao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Bithao has a market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bithao has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

