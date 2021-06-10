Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $295,556.36 and $110.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00088509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.21 or 0.08396819 BTC.

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

