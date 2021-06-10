BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $440.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003222 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019414 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

