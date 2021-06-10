Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,721.63

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $136,721.63 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00459346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.