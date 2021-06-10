Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$5.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE BDI traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.54. 2,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.95 million and a PE ratio of -382.50. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

