Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.64. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 89,624 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.42 million and a P/E ratio of -383.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

