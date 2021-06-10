BlackCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.78 million and $1.22 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00026520 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,710,832 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

