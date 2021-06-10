BlackRock Inc. Acquires 367,740 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.22% of Deluxe worth $286,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deluxe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.