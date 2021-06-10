BlackRock Inc. Acquires 61,750 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.67% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $300,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Shares of VRTS opened at $289.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.58. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.38 and a 12-month high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.