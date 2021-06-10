BlackRock Inc. Acquires 64,998 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.53% of eHealth worth $294,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $62.38 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

