BlackRock Inc. Acquires 98,090 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.12% of Park National worth $297,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park National by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Park National by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Park National by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

