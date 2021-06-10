BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.49% of Perficient worth $300,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

