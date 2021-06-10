BlackRock Inc. Buys 171,084 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.22% of NanoString Technologies worth $303,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSTG stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

