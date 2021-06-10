BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,126 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Beyond Meat worth $288,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,692 shares of company stock worth $14,276,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

