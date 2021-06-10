BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.74% of ShockWave Medical worth $307,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $260,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $425,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 45.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $171.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.31. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

