BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Amdocs worth $291,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

