BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.41% of Hamilton Lane worth $299,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 396,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 371,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

