BlackRock Inc. Has $288.20 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.21% of Silgan worth $288,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

