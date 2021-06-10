BlackRock Inc. Has $292.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.59% of Vector Group worth $292,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.