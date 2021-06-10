BlackRock Inc. Has $297.50 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.28% of Upwork worth $297,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $424,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.44 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

