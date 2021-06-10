BlackRock Inc. Has $302.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.98% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $302,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,604,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

