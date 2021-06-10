BlackRock Inc. Has $305.25 Million Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.59% of C3.ai worth $305,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $47,280,834.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,671,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,279,615 shares of company stock valued at $521,378,597.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

