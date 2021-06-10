BlackRock Inc. Has $307.44 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.17% of Cohu worth $307,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 279,736 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

