BlackRock Inc. Has $313.37 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.54% of BOX worth $313,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

