BlackRock Inc. Has $314.46 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.55% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $314,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

