BlackRock Inc. Has $315.78 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $315,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

