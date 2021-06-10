BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.58% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $295,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

