BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $314,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.