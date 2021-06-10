BlackRock Inc. Purchases 209,632 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.21% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $294,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,122,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

