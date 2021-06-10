BlackRock Inc. Purchases 404,263 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.58% of American Assets Trust worth $305,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 564.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 307,540 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

