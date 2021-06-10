BlackRock Inc. Purchases 597,517 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.00% of Washington Federal worth $303,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 491,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

