BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,731 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.58% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $307,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -191.22 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,287 shares of company stock worth $18,112,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

