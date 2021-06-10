BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 473,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of International Bancshares worth $311,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.23.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

