BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $316,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

