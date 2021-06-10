BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,684,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.33% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $316,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on AKR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

