BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.73% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $306,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

